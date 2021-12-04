PC to Mac mode and 5K resolution support arrives on Luna Display

Luna Display, a dual screen app, is now updated to support 5K resolution and the ability to use the Mac as a second display for PC users.

Luna Display is a secondary display tool used by many iPad, PC and Mac users. The last update featured Apple Silicon improvements and high-resolution screen casting, among other things.

The company went on a press release and announced that both features were ‘highly anticipated and requested’, and that users’ 4K and 5K computers may now be used as secondary displays.

Luna hardware consists of a dongle for PC and Macs. It can be bought in three different forms- a Mini DisplayPort, HDMI or USB-C, with USB-C the only one supporting 4K and 5K resolution.

The second feature now allows PC users to get a Mac as a secondary display. However, Mac users may still not use a PC as a secondary.

Luna Display costs $129.99, but has a 25% discount and free shipping until December 2, 2021.