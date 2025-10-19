News

Peacock and Apple Collaborate To Provide a $15 Monthly Bundle

By Lucy Bennett
NBCUniversal and Apple are collaborating to offer a TV bundle priced at $15 a month that gives users access to Peacock and Apple TV. The bundle will be made available on October 20, and customers will be able to get a 30% discount with this bundle compared to buying both subscriptions individually. Peacock has a starting price of $10.99 a month, while Apple TV costs $12.99.


Peacock and Apple TV apps will have an extensive sampling feature when the bundle is released. Subscribers of Peacock will be able to stream the first 3 episodes of Slow Horses, Prehistoric Planet, Silo, Stick, Foundation, Palm Royale and the Buccaneers for free from Apple TV. Similarly, subscribers of Apple TV can watch the first three episodes of Hunting Party and more titles from Peacock.

The new bundle follows the company’s decision to rename their streaming service to Apple TV, no longer adding the +, along with a new logo.


