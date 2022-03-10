‘Peek Performance’ details and anticipated Apple product launches

Only a few days remain before Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event goes live. Here are the things you can expect when the show becomes available on March 8 10am Pacific Time.

Rumors are circulating that the Cupertino-based company will be introducing a new iPhone SE model with 5G connectivity. A new model of iPad Air is expected to be making an appearance as well and have the newer A15 chip and 5G connectivity.

Developer sources made mention of the new M2 chips being tested, and it may appear during the event as well when a refreshed MacBook Air and 13 inch MacBook Pro is unveiled. A new iMac is believed to be in the works, although it may not make an appearance until the next half of 2022.

Those who are interested can watch ‘Peek Performance’ in their homes. The broadcast can be accessed via email invitations sent, through the official Apple.com channel and Apple’s official YouTube channel.