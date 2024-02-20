News

Peloton turns around in Apple GymKit decision

By Samantha Wiley
Apple GymKit

Popular exercise and fitness company Peloton has turned around and said they will support Apple’s GymKit feature after saying they will drop it in an announcement.

Peloton mentioned that support for the GymKit feature will be dropped last week. After facing customer backlash, the company said that there was a change of plans, notably, the continued integration of GymKit. In an X post, Peloton said they listened to member feedback surrounding the GymKit discontinuation, and said that ‘as a member-first company’ they will continue to offer GymKit integration.

Apple GymKit

The move undermines its own feature, called the Peloton One-Tap tracking, which monitors user heart rate, pace, and distance to sync to the Health app. However, GymKit is on the Bike+ since it launched in 2020, and other machines that launched in 2022. GymKit allows customers to collect data such as average power, average speed, and cadence within the Health app.

