Peloton Workouts Coming to Spotify

A Fitness Hub was released by Spotify today, providing you with 1,400 on-demand Peloton workout classes. This is available for Premium subscribers, with free content also made by independent creators.

Peloton Classes have cardio, pilates, yoga, strength, stretching, walking, running, meditation, and barre, allowing you to do them without the need for specialist equipment. Countries such as Spain, Sweden, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and Mexico already have it available with the feature to roll out to other countries. You also have access to a curated playlist as both a premium and a free user.

The Fitness hub has onboard questionnaires for asking the user what movements they want, intensity, and their level of experience. It creates a starter pack personalized to you, with classes in English. About 70% of users on Spotify Premium work out with over 150 million fitness playlists available on the platform.