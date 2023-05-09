‘Peridot’ AR game launches

Augmented reality game developer Niantic has launched a new virtual pet game ‘Peridot’.

‘Peridot’ is a Tamagotchi-style AR game where users collect virtual pets they can raise. As with other Niantic games, players are encouraged to bring out their pets outdoors and on walks, where they can discover new places and collect items.

On iOS, ‘Peridot’ syncs via the Health app and adds to the steps and total walking distance. Tapping on the game screen directs the virtual pets to where you want them to go. The ‘dots’ are raised from birth and grow up by playing, feeding, and petting. In addition, a unique breeding mechanic allows players to unlock new ‘dots’. When the ‘dots’ reach adulthood, new character traits are unlocked and passed down to future pets.

‘Peridot’ was first announced in April last year. The official launch date is May 9; however, those interested can download the game on the App Store today.