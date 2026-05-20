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Personal Financing Coming to ChatGPT

By Samantha Wiley
Personal Financing Coming to ChatGPT

A new finance feature is being added by OpenAI to ChatGPT, enabling individuals to bind their financial accounts to the AI for advice on budgeting. OpenAI and Plaid will be collaborating so that their accounts from the bank, investment accounts, and credit cards can be connected to the AI.A dashboard will be provided by ChatGPT on how the money you have is being spent, with updated spending, upcoming payments, subscriptions, and performance in the portfolio. Binding the accounts enables the AI to give you a complete and personal experience in financial guidance.Pro users of the platform based in the United States are able to use the feature on the web and iOS. Implementation will be exclusive to Plaid at the moment, and Intuit will be added by OpenAI soon. ChatGPT Plus subscribers will also receive the feature after feedback from the Pro users.

Personal Financing Coming to ChatGPT

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