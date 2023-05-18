‘Personal Voice’ feature to arrive on iOS 17

‘Personal Voice’ is an upcoming iOS 17 accessibility feature that creates a user-sounding voice.

Apple will be launching ‘Personal Voice’ on the Mac, iPad, and iPhone, which allows users to create voices that sound like them to communicate with friends, family, and other people. The software creates a database by pushing out randomized text prompts the user can read for about fifteen minutes. From there, the device will depend on the collected database to ‘speak’.

The feature will start with the English language and expand once it’s out in the wild. On-device machine learning is used to ensure security and privacy. ‘Personal Voice’ will have Live Speech integration so Mac, iPad, and iPhone users can type the phrases and have the device say it out loud during conversations, phone calls, and FaceTime calls.

Apple said that Personal Voice is for those who are at risk of ‘losing their speech’, such as conditions that affect speaking ability.