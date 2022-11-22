Phil Schiller’s Twitter account is gone

Apple executive Phil Schiller has recently deactivated his Twitter account in light of what’s happening in the social media platform.

Schiller is mostly responsible for App Store and Apple events, and his Twitter account is mostly used to promote new software, services, products, and initiatives, as well as communicate with customers. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman was quick to note that the executive’s Twitter account was gone. Schiller’s account had 200,000 followers before it was deactivated.

Currently, the @pschiller account reads ‘this account doesn’t exist’.

Twitter’s new CEO, Elon Musk took over the social media platform and made several drastic changes. In the most recent news, Musk reinstated former president Donald Trump’s Twitter account after it was suspended in January 2021.

In relation to Apple, Tim Cook said that the company will continue its relationship with Twitter, with the Apple CEO saying that the platform will uphold its moderation standard under new leadership.