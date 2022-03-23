Pick Up the 85W Apple MagSafe 2 Charger For Just $45

Need a replacement charger for your old MacBook? You’re in luck. Today, the previous generation Apple MagSafe 2 Charger 85W is down to just $44.99 from its original price of $55 on Amazon.

The 85W adapter works on all MacBooks from 2012 to 2015 and delivers optimal charge, along with several nifty features. For one, the DC connector is magnetic and will disconnect easily if someone trips over the cable. A LED indicator will reveal if your laptop is charging as intended, and a green light will come up if the device is fully charged.

Travel-wise, you’ll love how the cord can be wrapped around the built-in cable management system. The adapter recharges batteries even when it’s off or in sleep mode. You can also use it to power the MacBook sans built-in battery.

Apple.com lists the MagSafe 2 Charger at $79, so you’re saving more than $30 in the process. Buy it today!