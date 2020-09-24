Pinterest hits a new daily download record due to iOS 14 widgets

The new iOS 14 Home Screen and its customizable feature has allowed Pinterest to generate a new record for daily downloads on the App Store.

It seems iPhone owners are looking to get inspired by creative content offered by the social media platform, something that Pinterest has in spades.

According to Apptopia, Pinterest has 616,000 new installs for its app globally on September 21. Sensor Tower, market intelligence firm estimated that installs for both Android and iOS were about 680,000 the day before, indicating that people were keen to download wallpapers or photos to use as backgrounds or icons.

Sensor Tower also estimates that the social media’s download record was made on September 20 with 800K installs worldwide. The move also caused Instagram’s app to jump from 47th place to 7th in Top Free iPhone Apps in just 2 days.

Pinterest’s home page highlights various iOS 14 customization options that are available to users.