Pixelmator for iOS No Longer Receiving Future Updates

By Samantha Wiley
Apple confirms that the normal Pixelmator for both iPad and iPhone will no longer be receiving any updates. The information was included in the announcement of the arrival of Pixelmator Pro for the iPad. The base Pixelmator app provides you with basic editing tools for image editing, while the pro version is a professional image editing app more suited for advanced edits.


The Pixelmator Pro has a new optimized work area based on touch, the capability to work with a Mac and iPad, full support for Apple Pencil for sensitive pressure-brushing, and other robust editing tools that come from the Pixelmator for the Mac.

Photomator is a free option for photo editing for iPads and iPhones that can be downloaded on the App Store. Apple did not provide any information about ceasing updates for the app, which means it’s a viable alternative for the foreseeable future. The announcement can be viewed in the Apple Pixelmator Pro page.


