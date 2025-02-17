Pixelmator Pro splash screen gets update

Image editing app suite Pixelmator has been updated with a splash screen after getting acquired by Apple.

News that Apple would be buying Pixelmator surfaced in November last year, and it underwent regulatory approval and was believed to be stripped down and integrated into its own editing suite. Recently, a blog post to announce the completed acquisition appeared, and it showed that the apps have a new launch page splash screen. Design-wise, the screen is now similar to the Apple Park’s rainbow stage, and an accompanying text saying that ‘Pixelmator Pro is now part of Apple’. There hasn’t been any other features or improvements mentioned in the post.

Going into the app, the ‘what’s new’ section says that the newest update ‘includes an important announcement regarding Pixelmator Pro’, and nothing else. New features would probably start appearing down the line, but Apple has not made any press releases for this so far.