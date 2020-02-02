Plantronics BackBeat Go gets an $80 drop

If you’re still in the market for a good pair of wireless headphones, you’re in luck- the Plantronics BackBeat Go is currently on the discount block on Amazon at more than 50% off.

Plantronics BackBeat GO 810

The Plantronics BackBeat Go 810 Wireless Headphones have dropped to just $70.38 from its original price of $149.99. You get signature audio from one of the leading brands in the headphones industry. It has two noise-canceling modes for low and high-noise environments via the BackBeat Fit app. A single full charge lasts up to 28 hours without ANC and 22 hours with the technology.

In terms of design, the BackBeat Go is slim and has memory foam for extended listening without the fatigue. You can even control the equalizer with EQ presets on the app.

You won’t find a better deal for high-quality wireless and noise-canceling headphones. Go ahead and click on the ‘buy now’ button today!