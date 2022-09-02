Platoon for artists app launches

Apple-owned Platoon has launched a new app to help musicians in their careers.

UK-based talent scouting company Platoon has released its official app and is aimed at Platoon-signed artists for career management purposes.

Apple describes the app as the ‘home to manage content, streams, revenue and more’, with sections dedicated for earn, analyze, promote and others.

The new Platoon app is free to download at the App Store. However, only those who are signed up by Platoon will be able to log in. Direct searches will not reveal the app, and it’s mostly distributed via a direct link.

Platoon is designed for its artists, notably Billie Eilish, so they can view and manage their content and career on their smartphones.

The talent scouting platform was originally set up in the UK by Saul Klein and Denzyl Feigelson. Feigelson was a former Apple executive and was the driving force behind the iTunes Music Festival.