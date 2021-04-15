Play Apple Arcade Games with Precision with the Discounted Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller

Tired of your avatar not hitting its target because of touch controls? Don’t despair- Razer has a game controller grip for your iPhone. Today, the Razer Kishi MFi Certified Mobile Gamepad for iPhone is down to just $85.49 from its original price of $99.99 on Amazon.

Using the Razer Kishi is as simple as plugging in the controller directly to your smartphone’s charging port. Once it’s set up you can enjoy latency free input on hundreds of games, including ones in Apple Arcade, Steam Link, Google Stadia, Xbox Game Pass and more.

The grips are comfortable and ergonomic that you can play through extended sessions without tiring out your hands. Clickable analog sticks, while the d pad and performance buttons bring console-like experiences to your iPhone. It also supports pass-through charging and can be stored easily when you’re done and on the move.

Gamers shouldn’t pass up on a quality product like the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller. At nearly $15 off, it’s definitely a worthy buy!