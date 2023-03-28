PlayStation 5 DualSense edge wireless controller added to iOS 16.4 support list

Users with the PS5 DualSense wireless game controller will be able to play with the hardware once iOS 16.4 goes live.

Apple devices running tvOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, iPadOS 16.4, and iOS 16.4 will be able to connect a PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller to games and Apple Arcade titles.

The DualSense Edge gamepad was originally made for the PlayStation 5 console and works similarly to the Xbox Elite 2 Wireless Controller. Launched in October, the controller is touted to be ‘ultra customizable’ and allows gamers to switch controls using lever back buttons, half dome back buttons, and low, high, and standard caps. The trigger buttons and joysticks are updated, with preset controls available for different genres.

The PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller has a $199 price tag in the US and comes with a carrying case, connector housing, and braided USB-C cable.