PlayStation DualSense appears on Apple online store

Apple’s online store has recently added gaming peripheral PlayStation DualSense to its online store Apple.com.

Game controllers Xbox Series X and PlayStation DualSense both received support from various platforms, including the macOS 11.3, tvOS 14.5 and iOS 14.5. The accessory can also be used to stream PS Remote Play on the PS4 and the PS5, which requires an account at PlayStation Network and a download of the standalone app.

After support had gone live the Cupertino-based company added the product to its online Apple Store, and priced the controller at $69.95. Those interested can order it today and have it arrive around May 26.

Apple mentioned that the wireless controller is portable and can be charged via a standard USB 2.0 or 3.0 port on a PC, Mac or PS5 console and a compatible wall charger.

The PlayStation DualSense gamepad is available in white at the official Apple Store today.