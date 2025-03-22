Plex Pass subscription price increases

Plex has raised its subscription cost for the Plex Pass service.

Advertisements

It’s the first time Plex has announced a price increase for its subscription service in more than ten years. Plex Pass will be $69.99 annually, or $6.99 on a monthly basis. Customers can also opt for a lifetime purchase, which costs $249.99. Currently, the service costs $4.99 per month and $39.99 annually, and the lifetime pass is $120. The company said that a price increase was needed to ‘keep up with rising costs’, with the funds allocated to keep adding new features to the service.

The company announced that personal media remote playback will no longer be offered for free. Users can continue to do this by getting Plex Pass or the Remote Watch Pass. With remote streaming now a paid feature, Plex has removed the one-time activation fee within the Plex Android and iOS app.