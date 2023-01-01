Plugable’s Thunderbolt 4 USB 4-in-1 Hub is 20 Percent Off

A USB-C hub is essential if you need multiple accessories and a second display for your work at home setup. Today, the Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Hub is down to just $135.20 from its original price of $169 on Amazon.

Plugable’s Thunderbolt 4 hub offers a dual display of up to 8K, or a three-screen setup at 4K, thanks to its host of input options. All you need is a single power source that can be daisy-chained into the configuration you want, and there’s even a 15W charging spot for your smartphone, tablet, AirPods, or Apple Watch. Data transfer is handled easily at up to 40Gbps speed.

Laptop charging is set at 60W, while a supplementary 15W port is there for charging your other devices. At 20 percent off, you can finally achieve a multi-functional work or home computer setup instead of having to buy separate adapters and displays. Buy the Plugable Thunderbolt 4 5-in-1 Hub today!