Podcast subscriptions to launch June 15

Apple has recently announced that its Podcast Subscriptions service will be going live June 15 around the world.

Podcast subscriptions were initially delayed after issues were found within the Podcast app. However, the Cupertino-based company asserted that subscriptions and channels will be available come June 15.

Originally, Apple intended for its podcast subscription service to be announced in April and go live in May. However, podcast content creators were told that in order to provide ‘the best experience for listeners and creators’, the service will be moved to June.

The reason for the delay is unclear, but the Podcast app had a few technical problems with the launch of iOS 14.5, including the absence of show notes, missing episodes and more.

In an email, Apple recommended podcasters use simple artwork and extol the benefits of a paid subscription, as well as stick to a regular schedule of producing new content. A guideline, document about best practices and additional resources were included.