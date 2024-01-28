News

Podcast transcripts added to iOS 17.4

By Samantha Wiley
Podcast transcripts

Developers have spotted several new features being added to iOS 17.4, including Podcast Transcripts within the Apple Podcasts app.

iOS 17.4 beta was seeded yesterday and introduced notable ecosystem changes to comply with the recent EU regulations. In addition, several apps, such as the Apple Podcasts, have received a new feature that’s similar to Apple Music’s lyric feature. Recent podcast uploads sport a transcript icon- when users tap it, a full transcript of the episode is shown. The transcript scrolls automatically as the episode plays along.

Podcast transcripts

The app automatically generates the transcripts which are believed to be accurate. Users can preview the episode by scanning the text and determine if they want to listen to it further. The ability to search for a phrase or word and jump into that section is added as well. Not all podcasts have transcripts as of the moment.

