Poke Is The First Apple-Approved Third-Party AI Agent

This year’s WWDC is almost here, and many rumors are stating that Apple is looking to bring support for AI third-party utilities for iOS 27, with the iPhone now supporting AI agents for the Messaging App. Poke, an AI assistant, is the first AI third-party agent to become available for iMessage after its public release in March this year.

Poke is able to do things like editing and generating photos, checking in for flights, tracking them along with deals for flights, creating automations, doing web searches, and more. Poke is also able to create QR codes, control smart lights from Philips Hue and speakers from Sonos, and summarize YouTube Videos in the form of a transcript.

Poke is also compatible with third-party services such as Microsoft Outlook, Strava, GitHub, Navan, Gmail, and Oura Smart Ring. Poke Apple Messages is a great addition for the iPhone. To set it up, you need to make an account with your Telegram or phone number.