Pokemon GO Fest goes live

This year’s Pokemon GO Fest is happening as a global event, with trainers being able to take part in the celebration.

The event starts 10 am until 6 pm in local time. Ticket passes cost $4.99 and will allow players to participate the whole time. A special mission is included and offers Meloetta as a reward for completion.

Ticket holders are privy to exclusive features. Non-paying Pokemon Go players can still enjoy and catch unique Pokemon that will be appearing in raids and in-game as well.

Pokemon type will be changing every hour depending on the habitat. The Jungle habitat will feature Froakie, Aipom and Scyther; the Desert Mountain will feature Hippopotas, Shieldon and Skarmory; the Ocean will feature Alomomola, Swablu and Dratini; while the Cave will feature Deino, Galarian Stunfisk, Roggenrola and more.

Raids will have Deino, Cranidos and Hitmontop on the first day, and Galarian Weezing, Galarian Zigzagoon and Galarian Ponyta on day two.

All the details are available to view on the official Pokemon Go website