Pokemon Home App will become available in February for iPad and iPhone

Haider Ali Khan
Pokemon Home App

Pokemon enthusiasts, rejoice! Pokemon Home is set to go live this February for Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS. The cloud service app will cost $2.99 for 1 month, $4.99 for 3 months or $15.99 for a whole year.

Subscribers will be able to transfer Pokemon from supported games and move them around. As of announcement, Pokemon Home supports Pokemon Shield, Pokemon Sword, Let’s Go Eevee! and Let’s Go Pikachu!. Support for Pokemon Go should be available shortly.

Pokemon Home App on Nintendo and mobile

The Home app allows for transfer of new Pokemon in the Shield and Sword series. For instance, you can transfer Pokemon from 3DS games to Shield via Home. However, once the transfer is completed the Pokemon may not be moved back.

Pokemon Home App Basic and Premium version

Pokemon Home also lets you trade with other players anytime via the Global Trade System. Simply set the Pokemon you want and the Pokemon you’re willing to give and the system will notify you when a match is made.

