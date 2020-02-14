‘Pokemon Home’ on iOS now live

The much-awaited Pokemon Home cloud service is now available on the iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch today. Pokemon Home is a companion utility service that allows Pokemon players to transfer their Pokemon from one game to another supported game via the Pokemon Box.

iOS users will be able to see their Pokemon on both platforms by logging in with the same Nintendo Account on their iPhone and Nintendo Switch. Currently, the cloud service supports Pokemon from Pokemon Let’s Go, Pokemon Shield and Pokemon Sword for the Nintendo Switch, while Pokemon from older games can be sent to when you download Pokemon Home in your iPhone. Pokemon Go should be supported in the near future.

Pokemon Home also has a trade feature for users via friend, on a Room Trade or via GTS for specific Pokemon. The app is free to download and offers a premium plan for $2.99, $4.99 and $15.99 for a month, three months and one year, respectively.