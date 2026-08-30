Pokemon Team and Pikachu Pay a Visit to Apple Park

Pikachu paid a visit to Apple Park to meet John Ternus, the new CEO of Apple in September, and Tim Cook; both figures met with the Pokemon team to discuss gaming. Tim Cook provided us with a look at what he has been doing behind the scenes in preparation for John Ternus to take over as CEO of the company.

Pikachu explored the campus of Apple Park and did activities such as picking apples from an orchard and dancing under the rainbow arch on the campus. It is uncertain on why Pikachu and the Pokémon team went to Apple Park. Pikachu and Tim Cook met in September last year when he went on a trip to Japan to be present during the Apple Ginza store reopening.

Apple features many games that have a Pokémon theme on their platform, such as Pokémon TCG, the newly released game, Pokémon Champions, Pokémon Go, and Pokemon Unite.