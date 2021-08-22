Pokemon Unite to arrive on iOS September 22

Nintendo has announced that its battle arena game ‘Pokemon Unite’ will be arriving on Android, iPadOS and iOS on September 22.

Pokemon Unite first arrived exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. The game is free to play and features online multiplayer via 5v5 battles. Players choose from a plethora of Pokemon, each with its own set of strengths and skills to defeat the opposing team.

Pre-registration is now open on mobile, with special rewards offered on Android and iOS users. Pokemon Unite features cross-play support, which means those who play on Nintendo Switch will be able to play with those on mobile. Users can also link and sync their save data, characters and progression from Android or iOS to Switch, and vice versa.

Nintendo has promised ‘Aeos coins’ and ‘Pikachu Unite’ license if pre-registration numbers reach 2.5 million. If the count reaches 5 million Nintendo will be giving away a ‘Holowear- Festival Style: Pikachu’ prize.