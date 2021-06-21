Pokemon Unite to arrive on iOS this September

Pokemon Unite is set to arrive on the iPad and iPhone come September 2021.

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA, or mobile online battle arena game where six players choose from different Pokemon avatars and play a 3v3 map. Nintendo plans to bring the game to Nintendo Switch first before making it available to iOS users in September. The Switch title will launch in July, and eventually have cross-platform and cross-save features.

In Pokemon Unite, players can choose from 19 Pokemon spread out in five different classes. Teams battle for points, with the most winning the game. It’s a different and refreshing genre since Pokemon is mostly known for belonging in the RPG genre.

Pokemon Unite will be made available on iOS and Android at the same time. For those who’ve played it on the Nintendo Switch they can either port their account over to their iPad or iPhone, or create a new account from scratch.