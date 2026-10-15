Pokemon x Beats Teaser Shared

A short video was shared by Beats hinting at a Beats x Pokémon collaboration, with the theme being Pikachu. A Pill speaker by Beats will have a Pikachu Design. The video has the title ‘Time to catch something New’, with the video showing us a Pill speaker by Beats, and then the Poké Ball and Beats icons are shown.

BritBrat TV, a content creator for Pokémon, disclosed two pictures that were apparently of the Beats Pill Speaker with the Pikachu design at Target in the United States. The teaser video likely hints at this collaboration, with the date for release still unannounced.

The Beats Pill was re-released by Apple in 2024 after the company discontinued a past version. In the United States, the speaker has a regular price of $149.99 in August. Pikachu paid a visit to Apple Park. The video is about 7 seconds long.