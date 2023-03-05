    Popular Phone Accessory PopSockets PopWallet+ Drops to Just $28

    Samantha WileyBy
    Turn your iPhone case into something that’s more functional and versatile. Today, the PopSockets PopWallet+ is down to just $27.99 from its original price of $40 on Amazon.

    Stick the PopSocket on the back of your iPhone’s Pop Sockets case to turn it into a mini-wallet. The card holder is easily detachable if you need to charge; when put back on, it allows you to carry your cards for convenience. The Pop Socket attachment itself will prove to be useful on many occasions. It’s an ergonomic phone grip that lets you hold onto your smartphone more securely.

    The Pop Socket can also be used as a phone kickstand that works in both Portrait and Landscape mode. Hands-free viewing is possible with just a one-second mechanism. As a side note, you can mount the socket onto a compatible car dashboard accessory if you’re using Maps. Get the discounted PopSockets PopWallet+ today!

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

