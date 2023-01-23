Porsche adds CarPlay to Cayman, Cayenne, and Boxster lineup

Sports car manufacturer Porshe has added the CarPlay function to its refreshed communication management system.

The PCCM Plus, or Porsche Classic Communication Management has been retrofitted with CarPlay and is now available for Cayman models from 2005-2008, the 987 Boxster, the 997 Porsche 911, and first generation Cayenne models from 2003-2008. The retrofitted touchscreen device will replace the original DIN and works with existing navigation displays. The system can store personal settings and can play media via Bluetooth or a USB drive.

Porsche car owners of the said models can buy the PCCM Plus for $1,475.99 on existing Porsche dealerships. The car manufacturer recommends having the system installed via an accredited Porsche Classic partner or their dealerships. The company launched a similar CarPlay kit for its vintage models, which allows owners to get CarPlay functionality on a wide variety of cars, including the 1990 Porsche 993 and the 1960 993 model.