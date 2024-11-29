Porsche Next-Gen CarPlay still ways Off

Porsche might have announced CarPlay support in 2023, but the feature hasn’t had any development since then.

Advertisements

A Porsche spokesperson mentioned that current CarPlay integration will stay as is, with standard CarPlay and additional features such as Apple Maps EV routing available in models like the Taycan. A preview was shown last year, giving viewers a glimpse of the next-generation CarPlay and how it would look in the Porsche vehicles, e.g., a custom instrument cluster being one of the most memorable in the demo.

Apple showed off next-generation CarPlay in 2022 and promised deeper vehicle integration within climate controls and the instrument cluster, widgets, an FM app, and multiple dashboard displays, among others. Apple said the interface can vary depending on the brand identity and specific model of the car. Some of the automakers who pledged support include Volvo, Nissan, Land Rover, Jaguar, Honda, Ford, and Audi.