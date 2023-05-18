Porsche Taycan adds support for CarPlay Apple Maps EV routing

Sports car manufacturer Porsche today announced that its Taycan models will have support for the Apple Maps EV routing in Carplay.

Apple Maps EV routing allows users to plan their routes with stops for charging their electric vehicles. Prior to this CarPlay integration, Taycan model owners had to exit the CarPlay app to include a route with EV charging stations. These vehicles have a Porsche Charging Planner for optimized stops depending on average speed, traffic conditions, and charge state when arriving to a destination.

Apple Maps EV routing utilizes vehicle information in real-time to help car owners get to where they need to go, as well as rest stops for charging their vehicles. The technology analyzes route elevation changes, among other things to determine if the vehicle needs a charge stop or when the battery is deemed too low. The feature is available in the US and Taycan owners who have the My Porsche app.