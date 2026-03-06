Potential OLED iPad Mini Could Rival Kobo and Kindle

The iPad mini is a one-handed, easy-to-use device with a similar screen size to the Kindle. Rumors have surfaced that the iPad Mini could have an OLED display for its next iteration. This upgrade could possibly replace gadgets like the Kobo and the Kindle.

Transitioning from LCD to OLED Displays could turn the iPad Mini into a preferable device for reading, with OLED displays allowing for every pixel to be shut off individually to make high contrast and true blacks, making texts become more defined and sharper when put in a dark background, such as dark mode.

OLED versions could result in an increase in price by about $100, but would prove to be a reading device significantly better compared to both Kobo and Kindle. Ultimately, it would change the balance of casual readers slightly, turning into a device that would not require the user to purchase a standalone e-book reader.