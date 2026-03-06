News

Potential OLED iPad Mini Could Rival Kobo and Kindle

By Samantha Wiley
Potential OLED iPad Mini Could Rival Kobo and Kindle

The iPad mini is a one-handed, easy-to-use device with a similar screen size to the Kindle. Rumors have surfaced that the iPad Mini could have an OLED display for its next iteration. This upgrade could possibly replace gadgets like the Kobo and the Kindle.


Transitioning from LCD to OLED Displays could turn the iPad Mini into a preferable device for reading, with OLED displays allowing for every pixel to be shut off individually to make high contrast and true blacks, making texts become more defined and sharper when put in a dark background, such as dark mode.

Potential OLED iPad Mini Could Rival Kobo and Kindle

OLED versions could result in an increase in price by about $100, but would prove to be a reading device significantly better compared to both Kobo and Kindle. Ultimately, it would change the balance of casual readers slightly, turning into a device that would not require the user to purchase a standalone e-book reader.


Latest News
Apple Moving To Core AI, Replacing Core ML in a WWDC 2026 Reveal
Apple Moving To Core AI, Replacing Core ML in a WWDC 2026 Reveal
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Experience Begins
Apple Experience Begins
1 Min Read
Big Rush Of Customers Expected By Apple Next Week
Big Rush Of Customers Expected By Apple Next Week
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $20 Off
The AirPods 4 is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Studio Display Models Nearing Release
Studio Display Models Nearing Release
1 Min Read
Chocolate Bars will have Apple Music in Germany in Promotional Collab
Chocolate Bars will have Apple Music in Germany in Promotional Collab
1 Min Read
Blender iPad App Development Stopped
Blender iPad App Development Stopped
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS Is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Announcements Reportedly Prioritizing Refreshes in Chips
Apple Announcements Reportedly Prioritizing Refreshes in Chips
1 Min Read
iPad and iPhone Eligible and Passed for NATO Classified Data
iPad and iPhone Eligible and Passed for NATO Classified Data
1 Min Read
DRAM Shortage Could Cause Permanent Shift In Smartphone Market
DRAM Shortage Could Cause Permanent Shift In Smartphone Market
1 Min Read
Lost your password?