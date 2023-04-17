Power Up All Your Essential Tech with Baseus 100W PowerCombo Charging Station at 30% Off

Replace your usual power strip with a more capable and advanced accessory. Today, the Baseus 100W Charging Station is down to just $55.99 from its original price of $80 on Amazon. Just use the code 05LFHH1K and the on-page coupon to see the price difference.

The PowerCombo dispenses a total of 100W on six ports, including two outlets, two USB-A, and two USB-C ports. Simultaneous charging means no more waiting to charge your iPhone to charge your AirPods, for example. The USB-C port has GaN technology and structural optimization to lower the heat. It’s similar to a power block that’s more aesthetic and functional.

With all that clutter removed, you’ll have a more efficient time charging your devices and getting them to work. You can also plug in anything you want without worrying about compatible adapters and cables. Get the discounted Baseus 100W PowerCombo Charging Station at a whopping 30% off today!