Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones are now 65% Off

The Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones have dropped to a really attractive price point of $69.99 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

Need excellent wireless earphones with Beats’ audio quality and Apple’s chip? The Powerbeats3 can be taken almost anywhere, even when you’re out and about or crushing your workouts.

Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones

Featuring water and sweat resistance and flexible earhooks that provide a secure fit, the Powerbeats3 can be your next go-to earphones for just about anything- watching content, listening to music and taking in calls. Use the on-ear controls or direct Siri for hands-free operation. Fast Fuel technology gives you an hour of playback with just a 5-minute charge so you can get through the day.

Class 1 Bluetooth and Apple’s W1 chip makes it easy to connect to just about any Apple device that supports it. These kinds of deals don’t last long, so make sure to get yours today!