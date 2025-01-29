News

Powerbeats Pro 2 launching very soon

By Samantha Wiley
Powerbeats Pro 2

Apple said that they will be releasing the Powerbeats Pro 2 this year and it may be coming sooner than you think. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the Powerbeats Pro 2 is imminent and Apple has filed regulatory documents to databases since last month, and they will disclose the product along with its new features to the media, perhaps next week or sometime afterward.

The Powerbeats Pro earbuds are designed specifically to focus on fitness, featuring adjustable ear hooks so you can use them while you are doing workouts or sports. Apple released a preview last year that featured Shohei Ohtani, an MLB Star rocking the Powerbeats Pro 2, showing us a slimmer and more vertical structure compared to the previous model. It will also have support for Spatial Audio, Adaptive Audio, and Active Noise Cancellation. Both earbuds and charging case will come in HyperPurple, Jet Black, Electric Orange, and Quick Sand.

Powerbeats Pro 2
