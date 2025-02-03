News

Powerbeats Pro 2 might debut on February 11

By Samantha Wiley
Powerbeats Pro 2

The next Beats wireless earbuds might be announced on February 11, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Last year, Apple teased the launch of the Powerbeats Pro 2 and said that the wireless earbuds will be unveiled in 2025. Gurman said the device will be priced at $250 and serve as a fitness-centric product to the AirPods Pro. It has adjustable ear hooks and an H2 chip for active noise cancellation. It’s believed that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will have heart rate monitoring in workouts, such as connecting to gym equipment and having the data appear on an iPhone and the Health app or something similar.

Powerbeats Pro 2

New colors such as Electric Orange might appear. Other possible upgrades include a longer battery, better sound quality, and Find My Device integration on Android devices. USB-C charging might also be integrated into the upcoming Powerbeats Pro 2, but we’ll have to wait until it’s officially announced to be certain.

