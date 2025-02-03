Powerbeats Pro 2 might debut on February 11

The next Beats wireless earbuds might be announced on February 11, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Advertisements

Last year, Apple teased the launch of the Powerbeats Pro 2 and said that the wireless earbuds will be unveiled in 2025. Gurman said the device will be priced at $250 and serve as a fitness-centric product to the AirPods Pro. It has adjustable ear hooks and an H2 chip for active noise cancellation. It’s believed that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will have heart rate monitoring in workouts, such as connecting to gym equipment and having the data appear on an iPhone and the Health app or something similar.

New colors such as Electric Orange might appear. Other possible upgrades include a longer battery, better sound quality, and Find My Device integration on Android devices. USB-C charging might also be integrated into the upcoming Powerbeats Pro 2, but we’ll have to wait until it’s officially announced to be certain.