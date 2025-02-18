News

PowerBeats Pro 2 released today

By Samantha Wiley
PowerBeats Pro 2

Apple has started taking orders for their PowerBeats Pro 2 this week, which is available to buy face-to-face in their retail stores.

Featuring the H2 Chip similar to what the AirPods Pro 2 has, the PowerBeats Pro 2 has active noise cancellation enabled as well as transparency mode. This ANC feature was something that the first PowerBeats Pro did not have.

PowerBeats Pro 2

Each earbud is equipped with LED optical sensors that are able to pulse more than a hundred times per second to track your heart rate through your blood flow, so you can use these metrics to check up on your health. It is compatible with fitness apps such as Nike Run Club and Peloton.

Apple’s online store offers the PowerBeats Pro 2 in four colors- Hyper Purple, Quick Sand, Jet Black, and Electric Orange, and is priced at $249. It costs the same as the first PowerBeats Pro and the AirPods Pro 2.

