Powerbeats Pro Drops to Just $180

By Samantha Wiley
Powerbeats Pro

A pair of earbuds that’s near-impossible to dislodge is having a special discount. Today, the Beats Powerbeats Pro is down to just $179.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones, 9 Hours of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant, Built-in Microphone - Black

The Powerbeats Pro is a pair of high-performance earphones that can move as you do. Adjustable earhooks provide an excellent secure fit for utmost stability and comfort. This earphones is best for those who are constantly on the move, whether it’s for exercise, a lifestyle routine, or traveling constantly around the world. What’s great about the Powerbeats Pro is the reinforced design for water and sweat resistance and worry-free use.

Powerbeats Pro

At the heart of the earphones are drivers custom-tuned for dynamic range and balanced sound. A single full charge should last you up to 9 hours, and up to 24 with the included charging case. Fast Fuel technology lends up to 1.5 hours of playback in just 5 minutes. Buy the discounted Powerbeats Pro today!

