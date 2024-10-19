Powerbeats Pro faces discontinued list

Apple recently discontinued the Powerbeats Pro after five and a half years.

The Powerbeats Pro acted as a fitness-focused earbuds versus the AirPods Pro, featuring adjustable ear hooks that were built into the device. The original model had an H1 chip which was in the AirPods 2, and IPX4-rated water and sweat resistance. Moreover, the battery could last up to nine hours on a single charge.

Apple said that the Powerbeats Pro will be replaced by an upcoming model, dubbed the Powerbeats Pro 2 next year. The design is believed to adapt the original with slimmer and a more vertical structure. Code which was discovered in iOS 18 mentioned Adaptive Audio, Spatial Audio, Active Noise Cancellation, and heart rate monitoring. The code also mentioned the upcoming earbuds will come in beige, black, purple, and orange colors. The Cupertino-based company did not mention a specific debut date for the Powerbeats Pro 2.