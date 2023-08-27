Pre-Apple check fetches $135K on auction

A temporary check signed by both Apple co-founders Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs has exceeded its expected auction price on conclusion.

The item was a check made for components for the Apple I signed by Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs. Its unique attribute was that the check was written 13 days before Apple was formed, and that the check was temporary. The amount was written for $116.97 and made to a printed circuit board company.

Ramlor Inc. is believed to be a company that sold printed circuit boards, and the order was for the first batch of Apple I models. RR Auctions mentioned that they expect the check to fetch at least $50,000. However, upon closing the amount went to $135,261, about three times the estimated amount.

Other notable items in the auction included an Apple I computer draft ad that was written by Steve Jobs.