Pre-Orders for ‘Playdate’ game system now live

Panic has officially opened pre-orders for its upcoming handheld gaming system, ‘Playdate’.

The company is mostly known for producing apps on the Mac, iPad and iPhone. Pre-order slots for Playdate are set at 20,000 units, which will be shipping late this year. Its current batch of pre-order units will be shipping out in 2022.

The portable gaming system is priced at $179 and features a sleek and unique design, with a square shape and the prerequisite directional and action buttons. Pre-installed games will come from indie developers such as Keita Takahashi, Zach Gage, Bennett Foddy and Shaun Inman.

When Playdate is launched it will have several games available, with additional titles added every few months or so. The hardware has ports for headphone jacks, USB-C for charging, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Those who are interested in getting a pre-order unit can head to the official Playdate website and sign up from there.