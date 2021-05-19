Pre-Orders the new 24-inch iMac get an $86 discount

Fancy an M1-powered iMac in your favourite color? Apple’s new 24 inch iMac will scratch that itch. Today, the 8GB and 256GB variant is down to just $1,258.99 and can be bought as a pre-order on Amazon.

Apple’s proprietary M1 chip is in a league in itself. It makes apps and software load in an instant, and coupled with the latest macOS you’ll have a smooth and seamless experience.

The 24 inch 4.5K Retina display gives way to 7 color options and a stunning design. It weighs less than 10 lbs and is just 11.5 mm thin, and you get matching Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard to complete your setup.

Quality of life additions, such as 6-speaker audio, 3 mics and a full HD FaceTime camera make the new 24 inch iMac a superb purchase. At $86 off on a pre-order, you’ll have a machine that will last for years to come!