Price hike announced for Apple Arcade

Apple recently announced a new higher price for its subscription-based gaming service Apple Arcade.

Following the price hike of its streaming service Apple TV+, Apple has also increased Apple Arcade from $4.99 to $6.99 per month. It’s the first time the Cupertino-based company has raised the price of Apple Arcade since it launched in November 2019.

At the same time, several new games will be arriving on Apple Arcade, including Football Manager 2024 Touch, Puzzle & Dragons Story, Sonic Dream Team, and Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition. Apple also said that more than 50 existing games will receive content updates. The full details are available on the official Apple Newsroom section.

Apple Arcade is a gaming service that can be accessed via the App Store, with more than 300 games available. The games can be played on Apple devices, including the Mac, Apple TV, iPad, and iPhone.