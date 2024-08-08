Prices to increase for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

Disney recently announced that it will be raising monthly fees for its streaming services.

The monthly cost of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu will be going up on ad-free and ad-supported plans, and the same goes for bundled offers. The price difference is mostly $1, with some having a $2 increase, such as Hulu with ads, Disney+ ad-free, and Disney+ with ads. Disney’s Duo Basic with Disney+ and Hulu is up by $1, while the premium version stays the same. Hulu’s Live TV will have a $3 increase from $76.99 to $82.99.

In similar news, Disney will unlock ABC News Live and continuous playlists beginning September 4, including ‘Real Life’, ‘Throwbacks’, and ‘Epic Stories’, which will be connected to Star Wars and Marvel. The company announced that the price changes would take effect on October 17 and countered by saying that the subscription plans ‘remain among the best values in streaming today.’