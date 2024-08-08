News

Prices to increase for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

By Samantha Wiley
Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

Disney recently announced that it will be raising monthly fees for its streaming services.

Advertisements

The monthly cost of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu will be going up on ad-free and ad-supported plans, and the same goes for bundled offers. The price difference is mostly $1, with some having a $2 increase, such as Hulu with ads, Disney+ ad-free, and Disney+ with ads. Disney’s Duo Basic with Disney+ and Hulu is up by $1, while the premium version stays the same. Hulu’s Live TV will have a $3 increase from $76.99 to $82.99.

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

In similar news, Disney will unlock ABC News Live and continuous playlists beginning September 4, including ‘Real Life’, ‘Throwbacks’, and ‘Epic Stories’, which will be connected to Star Wars and Marvel. The company announced that the price changes would take effect on October 17 and countered by saying that the subscription plans ‘remain among the best values in streaming today.’

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
beats Solo 4
The Beats Solo 4 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Public beta
Public beta updates for third iPadOS and iOS 18 launch
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Three new games arriving on Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
The Beats Studio Pro is $205 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 17.5.1
Apple users can no longer downgrade to iOS 17.5.1
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Immersive SpongeBob SquarePants environment launches on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
Upcoming Apple Watch SE to have plastic materials
1 Min Read
Apple iPad mini
The iPad Mini 6 is $119 Off
1 Min Read
TikTok
US DOJ Sues TikTok for child privacy violation
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
ChatGPT for iOS 18 to launch this year
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s latest ad causes backlash
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 3 is $39 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?