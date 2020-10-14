Prime Day Deals List AirPods at $115

Prime Day is all about deals, and there’s nothing better than getting a wired charging AirPods at $45 off.

Today, the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (wired) is down to just $114.99 from its original price of $160 on Amazon. That’s a huge discount on one of the most popular wireless earphones ever made.

Apple AirPods

If you have an iPhone, nothing beats a pair of AirPods. The instant connectivity and ease of use is a welcome convenience, as is Siri support. You can have the voice assistant announce your messages and more with a connected device.

The addition of an H1 chip delivers high quality and low latency wireless connection, and each charge lasts up to 24 hours with the AirPods and the included charging case.

Experience the AirPods today if you haven’t already, or grab a second pair as a backup. Either way, you’re saving about $50 on Apple’s newest wireless earphones.