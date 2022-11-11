Prime Members Can Snag the AirTag Leather Loop at 50% Off

Amazon Prime members can now take full advantage of their perks by getting the AirTag at half off. Today, the Apple AirTag Leather Loop in (Product)RED and Saddle Brown is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $39.

Wrapping your device tracker in premium leather is very satisfying, and it serves the dual purpose of protecting your AirTag from daily wear and tear. The leather case absorbs impacts and scratches to leave your AirTag unscathed and working its best. Specially-tanned European leather is very elegant for the senses, and it makes your tracker more visible.

Since it’s made by Apple you can be sure that the loop will last a long time. The dimensions conform exactly to the device, making a snug fit. The loop can then be attached more easily to the item of your choosing, including your bags, luggage, wallet, and more. Get this special deal on the AirTag today!