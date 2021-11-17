Prime Video native app for Mac gets released

Mac users will now be able to download a native app of Amazon Prime Video through the Mac App Store.

Amazon already has a Prime Video app for the iPhone and iPad, but it’s only now that they’re releasing one for macOS. In an agreement between Amazon and Apple, Prime Video users can purchase TV shows and movies directly from the app without having to go through Apple’s in-app purchases.

Amazon mentioned that there will be live sports such as the English Premiere League and Thursday Night Football where available. Continuing where you left off on iOS or Apple TV is also a possibility. Prime members will be able to see their existing credit cards associated with their Prime Video account and use it as needed.

Prime Video is now available to download for free on the App Store, although a subscription is required, which costs $12.99 per month.